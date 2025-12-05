Anderson (chest) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Anderson produced a DNP-LP-FP practice log during Week 14 prep and has progressed enough in his recovery from a chest injury to fade an injury tag for Sunday's contest. The third-year pass rusher has accumulated 40 tackles (25 solo), including 10.5 sacks, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through 12 regular-season games.