Texans' Will Anderson: Doesn't participate in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (quadriceps) didn't participate in Houston's practice Wednesday.
Anderson popped up on the injury report Wednesday, though it's currently unclear how he injured his quadriceps. The 2023 first-round pick has recorded 24 tackles (16 solo), including 6.0 sacks, across eight outings but is now in danger of missing his first game of the campaign if he can't suit up for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
