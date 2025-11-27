Texans' Will Anderson: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (chest) did not practice Thursday.
Anderson was absent from the injury report Wednesday before appearing Thursday with a chest injury, but it is unclear where he sustained it. The defensive end is coming off a dominant performance against the Bills on Thursday Night Football, and his potential absence for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Colts would be a heavy blow to the Texans' defense.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Reaches double-digit sacks•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Good to go against Buffalo•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Forces fumble, sets up score•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Cleared to play vs. Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Doesn't participate in practice•