Anderson (chest) did not practice Thursday.

Anderson was absent from the injury report Wednesday before appearing Thursday with a chest injury, but it is unclear where he sustained it. The defensive end is coming off a dominant performance against the Bills on Thursday Night Football, and his potential absence for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Colts would be a heavy blow to the Texans' defense.

