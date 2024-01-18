Anderson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Anderson has been missing a lot of practice time over the last month-plus, but he's played each of the last three games after missing Weeks 15 and 16 with the ankle injury. The rookie played 52 percent of the defensive snaps last week against Cleveland, recording three tackles (two solo) and one sack.
