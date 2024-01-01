Anderson recorded two tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans in Week 17.

Anderson, who came off a two-week absence due to an ankle injury, made the most of his 12 snaps. The rookie edge rusher now has seven sacks in 2023 with six of them coming in the last seven games played. Houston's defense made it easy for the coaching staff to limit Anderson's snap count; it produced six sacks, got off the field on 11-of-12 on third-down attempts and limited Tennessee to 237 yards of total offense. Anderson should be at full throttle on the road against the Colts in Week 18, when the winner qualifies for the playoffs.