Anderson (ankle) was estimated as a nonparticipant on Tuesday's practice report.

Anderson missed Weeks 15 and 16 before returning last Sunday against the Titans, logging two sacks on just 12 defensive snaps. With the Texans up big, they didn't need to push Anderson versus Tennessee, but this Saturday's game against the Colts is pretty much a do-or-die affair. The winner will make the playoffs, and the loser will go home barring other bizarre circumstances.