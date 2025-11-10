Texans' Will Anderson: Forces fumble, sets up score
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson had two tackles, one for a loss, 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars in Week 10.
Anderson's sack, which extended a streak to four consecutive games, came on the game's final play. It also forced a fumble that teammate Sheldon Rankins scooped and returned 32 yards for a touchdown. Anderson is up to 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through nine games.
