Anderson (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice,
Anderson was sidelined at Wednesday's practice, but he bounced back with a full workload Thursday. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to take on his usual workload at defensive end in Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Still dealing with knee injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Makes impact despite injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Active for Week 11•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Questionable for Sunday vs. Cards•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•