Anderson (knee) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Thursday.
Anderson was once again able to increase his workload to open the week after dealing with a knee injury entering Week 10 versus Cincinnati and he now appears set to be on the field Sunday against the Cardinals. The linebacker has recorded seven tackles, including a sack, since Houston's Week 7 bye week.
