Anderson (ankle) is set to play in Saturday's wild-card contest against the Browns.
Anderson has been nursing a lingering ankle injury for about a month. He has played through the pain in the Texans' previous two games, and Saturday's playoff game will be his third in a row. Look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at defensive end assuming no setbacks are accumulated.
