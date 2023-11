Anderson had three tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers.

Anderson got to Baker Mayfield early in the first quarter to register the second sack of his young career. Anderson's two sacks on the season ranks fourth among rookies behind Byron Young (five), Jalen Carter (four) and Dante Stills (2.5). Anderson will look to build off his totals in Week 10 against the Bengals.