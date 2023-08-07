Anderson has impressed early in camp and had a potential sack during live action drills Saturday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Anderson was working against three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who praised the rookie edge rusher. "Fun matchup," Tunsil said. "He's going to be great. He has a motor, he's got all the tools. As soon as he puts it together, he's going to be a dominant force in the league." Houston's starting left tackle sees his role is to make Anderson better. Tunsil compared the situation to when he was a rookie in Miami and was made better by competing against elite pass rusher Cameron Wake.