Texans' Will Anderson: Good to go against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Bills.
Anderson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was good enough for him to shed an injury tag into Thursday night's game. The third-year pro is enjoying a productive 2025 campaign, accumulating 30 tackles (20 solo), including 8.0 sacks, two pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) across 10 regular-season games.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Forces fumble, sets up score•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Cleared to play vs. Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Doesn't participate in practice•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Adds to sack total in Week 9 win•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Provides highlight in loss•