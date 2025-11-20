Anderson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Bills.

Anderson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was good enough for him to shed an injury tag into Thursday night's game. The third-year pro is enjoying a productive 2025 campaign, accumulating 30 tackles (20 solo), including 8.0 sacks, two pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) across 10 regular-season games.