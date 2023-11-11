Anderson (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Bengals.
Anderson progressed from not practicing Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday, clearing himself for Week 10. The rookie edge rusher's availability will make things substantially more difficult for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' pass-heavy offense.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Manages limited practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Tending to knee injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Gets second career sack in win•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Blocks field-goal attempt•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Gets sack in NFL debut•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Shows off in preseason loss•