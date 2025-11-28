default-cbs-image
Anderson (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

After missing practice Thursday, Anderson was limited in Friday's session and is good to go for Week 13. Anderson has racked up 36 tackles (23 solo), including 10.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 11 starts this season.

