Anderson recorded two tackles (zero solo) in the Texans' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Anderson started the season with 1.0 sacks in three straight games, but his streak snapped against Tennessee, as the Titans were unable to sustain any offense, which limited Anderson to a season-low 38 defensive snaps. On the year, Anderson has recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks and five TFLs, and six QB hits on 71 percent of the defensive snaps.