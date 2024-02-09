Anderson was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans drew plenty of attention for aggressively trading up to the third pick in the 2023 draft to select Anderson, though he certainly delivered in his first season. Despite missing two games, Anderson still tallied seven sacks and 45 tackles while playing 590 defensive snaps. His role should continue to grow and it wouldn't be a surprise to see his production take a step forward in 2024.