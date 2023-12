Anderson didn't practice Thursday and is wearing a walking boot while trying to recover from a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Considering where Anderson appears to be in his recovery, it seems highly doubtful he'll suit up Sunday against the Titans, and could potentially be looking at a multi-week absence. Assuming, Anderson does miss, Jerry Hughes, Derek Barnett and Myjai Sanders will all be candidates to step up in his absence.