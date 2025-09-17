Anderson recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 2023 first-round pick from Alabama was causing problems for the Buccaneers' offensive line, pressuring Baker Mayfield nine times during Monday night's affair. Anderson has had a productive start to the 2025 season, recording eight total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through two games. He's expected to continue getting after the quarterback in Week 3, when the Texans play the Jaguas.