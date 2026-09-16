Anderson logged three tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Bills.

Anderson played 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss, 88 percent of the Texans' total defensive plays. The star defensive end was largely neutralized by the Bills' tackle duo of Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, a complete 180 from the matchup with them in the 2025 season when the Texans had eight sacks. Anderson spent most of the match attacking Brown and his chip help from various offensive players, and unfortunately, the edge's most impactful play of the night was breaking contain on Allen's 21-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.