Anderson (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Anderson has been dealing with a knee injury since last week, when he began Week 10 prep by sitting out practice before following with a limited and then a full session. He was ultimately able to suit up for this past Sunday's win over Cincinnati and played on 68 percent of Houston's defensive snaps. Unless he suffered a setback in that contest, Anderson appears to have a strong chance of taking the field this Sunday against Arizona, though his practice status Thursday and Friday should determine whether he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
