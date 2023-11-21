Anderson had two tackles (both for a loss), one sack and two quarterback hits in Week 11's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
Anderson was questionable all week with a knee injury but suited up and played 40 snaps (66 percent). The rookie edge rusher averages 45 snaps per game, so he was right at his typical workload. The sack was Anderson's second in three games and third of the season.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Active for Week 11•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Questionable for Sunday vs. Cards•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Good to go at Cincinnati•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Manages limited practice Thursday•