Anderson had two tackles (both for a loss), one sack and two quarterback hits in Week 11's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.

Anderson was questionable all week with a knee injury but suited up and played 40 snaps (66 percent). The rookie edge rusher averages 45 snaps per game, so he was right at his typical workload. The sack was Anderson's second in three games and third of the season.

