Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Anderson was added to Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. He was held out of Friday's session, but that may have been as a precautionary measure to prevent an injury aggravation. Danielle Hunter (hamstring) has already been ruled out, so the Texans would have to rely on Jadeveon Clowney, Dominique Robinson and Sabastian Harsh as the top defensive ends if Anderson cannot play Sunday.