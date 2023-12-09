Anderson did not participate in Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Dennis Silva II of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson, who does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's road game against the Jets, was a full participant Thursday before sitting out Friday. His status for Week 14 is unclear, and there's potential for the rookie edge rusher to be added to the injury report Saturday. The Jets rank 30th in points per game (14.3), which makes Houston's defense an attractive option this week. Anderson is coming off a two-sack, disruptive performance in the Week 13 takedown of the Broncos and has recorded four sacks over the last five games.