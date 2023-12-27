Anderson (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Anderson has sat out the last two weeks, and now his availability for Week 17 appears to be in jeopardy too. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday.
