Anderson compiled eight total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Anderson was able to get to the quarterback again during Week 2, bringing down Joe Burrow for a five-yard loss in the second quarter. The 25-year-old finished second on the team in tackles behind linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (12), and Anderson has now registered 11 total tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also notching a pass defensed over two games this season.