Anderson recorded four tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Texans' 14-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Anderson was wreaking havoc on Los Angeles' offensive line in Week 1, recording three tackles for loss and a pair of QB hits on 73.3 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps. Anderson is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 37 tackles (27 solo), including 11.0 sacks, across 14 regular-season appearances. Anderson and Danielle Hunter are expected to key Houston's pass rush this season.