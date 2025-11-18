Houston listed Anderson (ankle) as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated report.

Anderson played a key role during the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday, when he strip sacked Cam Ward and recovered the fumble he caused early in the fourth quarter, leading to a 43-yard field goal from Matt Wright four plays later. Anderson appears to have tweaked his ankle during Sunday's game, and his practice participation over the next two days will indicate his chances of suiting up against the Bills on Thursday.