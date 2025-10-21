Anderson recorded five tackles, including one for a loss, 1.0 sacks, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

Anderson strip-sacked Sam Darnold in Seattle's endzone and pounced on the loose ball for Houston's first touchdown. It was one of four turnovers forced by Houston's defense. The sack ended a two-game drought for Anderson, who has 4.0 sacks through six contests.