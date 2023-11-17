Anderson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Arizona, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson did not participate at practice Friday after logging a full practice Thursday, so it's possible he hit a setback in recovering from his knee injury. If he's unable to suit up in Week 11, Jerry Hughes could start at defensive end in his place.
