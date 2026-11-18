Anderson posted four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Despite not practicing during Week 10 prep due to an ankle injury, Anderson was cleared to play Sunday and was on the field for 54 of the Texans' 68 defensive snaps (79.4 percent). He strip-sacked Deshaun Watson on the last play of the second quarter, and Anderson is now up to a league-leading 10.5 sacks through nine regular-season games. He's currently the only player in the league with double-digit sacks heading into Thursday's AFC South tilt against the Colts, and Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones' 25 sacks are tied for sixth-most in the NFL.