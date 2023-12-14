Anderson (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has yet to miss a game this season but is in danger of doing so this week, especially if he can't practice Friday. The rookie has started all 13 contests, recording 42 tackles (27 solo), eight TFLs, five sacks and 19 quarterback hits on 67 percent of the defensive snaps.