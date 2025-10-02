Anderson was listed as a DNP at Wednesday's practice due to rest on Houston's injury report.

The reason of "rest" likely means there's nothing to see here, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told -Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that Anderson's status was day to day. "They're both managing," Ryans said, referring to Anderson and cornerback Derek Stingley (oblique). "We'll be looking at those guys from day to day. We'll see how they continue to improve throughout the week." Anderson showed no sign of injury last week and played up until the final drive of Week 4's 26-0 win over Tennessee. He was instrumental in disrupting the Titans' passing game, amassing five quarterback pressures. His 22 pressures through four games are fifth-most in the NFL and 11 quick-pressures (under three seconds) are tied for first.