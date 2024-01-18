Anderson (ankle) returned to Houston's practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.
Anderson was back in action Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. The rookie first-round pick is now trending towards playing in Saturday's divisional versus Baltimore.
