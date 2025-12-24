Anderson tallied two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, against Las Vegas in a 23-21 Week 16 win Sunday.

Anderson's sack came late in the second quarter and resulted in a nine-yard loss. It pushed him up to 11.5 sacks on the campaign, surpassing his previous regular-season career high of 11.0 sacks, which he established last year. Anderson had gone a season-high three games without a sack prior to taking down Geno Smith in the backfield Sunday.