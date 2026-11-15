Anderson (ankle) "should be OK" to play Sunday against the Browns, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

After being limited Thursday, Anderson logged a 'DNP' on Friday and was listed as questionable for the contest. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston that Anderson was planning to suit up Sunday, and while it sounds like that's how the star defender's availability is trending, those relying on him in IDP formats are nonetheless advised to confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.