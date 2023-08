Anderson recorded two tackles, one for a loss, a sack and forced a fumble in Saturday's preseason loss to Miami.

Anderson popped immediately, tackling Raheem Mostert for a five-yard loss on the Dolphins' second possession. He later bulldozed De'Von Achane to sack Skylar Thompson, who fumbled but recovered the ball immediately. The rookie edge rusher, drafted third overall in 2023, has impressed during training camp and should start Week 1 against the Ravens.