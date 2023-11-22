Anderson (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Anderson was able to play through the knee issue in Sunday's win versus the Cardinals, so it could be that the Texans are just giving him a little extra rest to start the new week. Either way, he'll probably need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Makes impact despite injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Active for Week 11•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Questionable for Sunday vs. Cards•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Good to go at Cincinnati•