Anderson was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation for an eye injury that he sustained during the Texans' 26-23 overtime win over Ravens on Sunday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was unable to return to Sunday's game after being poked in the eye in the first quarter. The injury is severe enough for him to undergo more tests at a local hospital, and the results of those tests will factor into his availability for Week 13 against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 6. Anderson entered Week 12 with a league-leading 11.5 sacks through 10 regular-season games, with 4.0 sacks occurring from Weeks 9 to 11.