The Texans selected Anderson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, third overall.

Houston is making quite a splash to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft and new head coach DeMeco Ryans' tenure, taking its quarterback of the future at No.2 overall and then trading up from 12th overall to nab Anderson. The Alabama product was a game-wrecker for the Crimson Tide with 62 career tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks, including 17.5 sacks in 15 games as a sophomore in 2021. He took home the SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in each of his last two seasons in T-Town. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds with long arms and impressive speed for his size (4.60 40). Look for the Texans to deploy him as a pass rusher off the edge in Ryans' scheme.