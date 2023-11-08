Anderson (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
It's not clear when Anderson picked up the knee issue nor how severe it might be. Houston's injury reports Thursday and Friday will shed more light on the specifics of the situation.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Gets second career sack in win•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Blocks field-goal attempt•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Gets sack in NFL debut•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Shows off in preseason loss•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Gets Tunsil endorsement•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Targeted by Houston in trade-up•