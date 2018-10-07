Texans' Will Fuller: Active Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday night against the Cowboys.

As is Keke Coutee (hamstring), who like Fuller headed into the contest listed as questionable. Per Rap Sheet, Coutee was more of a game-time call than Fuller, so as long as Fuller avoids any in-game setbacks, he'll look to maintain his strong chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. Fuller has scored a TD in each of his three games this season, while hauling in 17 of his 25 targets for 263 yards overall.

