Texans' Will Fuller: Becomes No. 1 WR

Fuller (sports hernia) becomes the Texans top wideout after the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Hopkins trade continues to reverberate around Houston, and head coach Bill O'Brien is putting a lot of pressure on Fuller to be the No. 1 wide receiver. Fuller undoubtedly makes the Texans better -- in 2019, they were 8-3 and averaged 26.3 points per game when he played, 2-3 and 19.6 when he didn't. But it's important to remember that Hopkins was around for those games when Fuller was healthy, and keeping Fuller healthy for an entire 16-game schedule will be a challenge. Hopkins has missed just two games over seven NFL seasons, while Fuller has yet to play a full season and, on average, missed 5.5 games per season during his four-year NFL career.