Fuller recorded five receptions on five targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Jaguars.

Fuller was held quiet for the majority of the game, but broke free behind the Jaguars' secondary for a 77-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. His other four receptions each went for seven yards or less, and he was also heavily out-targeted by Brandin Cooks. Nevertheless, Fuller has now scored in six consecutive games and has either surpass 100 yards or found the end zone in all but one contest on the campaign. He'll look to keep things going in Week 10 against Cleveland.