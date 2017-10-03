Texans' Will Fuller: Chemistry with Watson
Fuller spent time working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson as the receiver recovered from his collarbone injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was noteworthy that Fuller and Watson hooked up for two touchdowns, given how little practice time they had, but apparently the duo got plenty of work over the course of Fuller's rehab. "I give our training staff credit," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's been able to do some drills behind the scenes. He wasn't cleared to run routes, but Deshaun would be right there with him in the stadium after hours throwing routes." Watson has transformed the Texans' offense to the point where we're suddenly thinking about multiple receiving targets for a team that entered the season with run-first projections.
