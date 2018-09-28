Texans' Will Fuller: Cleared for Sunday
Fuller (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
As he has all season, Fuller has battled a hamstring injury, which limited in practice this week. That said, his availability for Week 4 isn't in question. The Colts have actually been tough on opposing wideouts this season, allowing just 6.9 YPT and two touchdowns to the position, but Fuller enters with nine TDs in his six games working with Deshaun Watson.
