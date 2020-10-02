Fuller (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Fuller was added to the Texans' Week 4 injury report Thursday after logging a limited practice, but he quickly rebounded to a full session Friday. Following a Week 2 statistical dud, Fuller bounced back in this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers, catching four of his five targets for 54 yards and a TD, while lining up for 44 of the team's 47 snaps on offense. He'll take aim Sunday at a Vikings defense that has allowed an average of 292.3 passing yards through three games. Only the Falcons and Seahawks are yielding more.