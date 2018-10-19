Texans' Will Fuller: Cleared to play Week 7

Fuller (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Despite never advancing beyond limited practice participation this week, Fuller apparently showed the Texans enough to avoid a questionable designation. Though ostensibly healthy while logging big snap counts the past two weeks, Fuller has only been targeted six total times, hauling in four passes for 48 yards and no touchdowns. The lack of recent productivity in addition to the matchup against a tough Jaguars secondary limits Fuller's fantasy appeal in Week 7, though there's some thought he and Keke Coutee could benefit from increased looks if All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is able to shut down top wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

More News
Our Latest Stories