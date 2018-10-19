Texans' Will Fuller: Cleared to play Week 7
Fuller (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Despite never advancing beyond limited practice participation this week, Fuller apparently showed the Texans enough to avoid a questionable designation. Though ostensibly healthy while logging big snap counts the past two weeks, Fuller has only been targeted six total times, hauling in four passes for 48 yards and no touchdowns. The lack of recent productivity in addition to the matchup against a tough Jaguars secondary limits Fuller's fantasy appeal in Week 7, though there's some thought he and Keke Coutee could benefit from increased looks if All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is able to shut down top wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Pair of grabs in Week 6 win•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Ready to go this week•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Limited again Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Targeted three times in five quarters•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....