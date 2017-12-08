Texans' Will Fuller: Cleared to play
Fuller (ribs) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
After returning to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Fuller managed full sessions Thursday and Friday to close out the week. He lost most of his appeal when Deshaun Watson (knee) went down for the season, but Fuller does at least get a favorable matchup Sunday against a shaky group of cornerbacks.
