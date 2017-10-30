Texans' Will Fuller: Continues torrid touchdown pace
Fuller caught five of eight targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.
Fuller began the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown reception on the first drive of the game and scored again from 20 yards out in the second. He was the only wideout besides DeAndre Hopkins with more than four targets and surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. The second-year pro's big-play ability has added another dimension to an offense that has averaged 40.5 points per game since his season debut in Week 4. He's scored a whopping seven times in just four appearances this season and will look to keep it rolling next week against a vulnerable Colts secondary.
